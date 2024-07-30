Zurndorf: site opponents are not giving up yet

As reported, the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) rejected an appeal against the planned construction of the electrolyzer in Zurndorf on Monday. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore off the table. According to site opponent Werner Falb-Meixner, chairman of IG Wasser, this was to be feared. However, the end of the line has not yet been reached. "Before the project can be implemented, we still have to obtain zoning, water law approval and a nature impact assessment," says Falb-Meixner. He is not against the project, but against the location and will therefore continue to fight.