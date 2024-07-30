Vorteilswelt
Hydrogen factory

Zurndorf: site opponents are not giving up yet

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 19:00

No environmental impact assessment is required for the electrolyser. Nevertheless, the project remains highly controversial.

As reported, the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) rejected an appeal against the planned construction of the electrolyzer in Zurndorf on Monday. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore off the table. According to site opponent Werner Falb-Meixner, chairman of IG Wasser, this was to be feared. However, the end of the line has not yet been reached. "Before the project can be implemented, we still have to obtain zoning, water law approval and a nature impact assessment," says Falb-Meixner. He is not against the project, but against the location and will therefore continue to fight.

In contrast, SPÖ party leader Roland Fürst spoke of a "resounding defeat for the ÖVP-Burgenland". Under chairman Christian Sagartz, the People's Party had long since abdicated political responsibility, and not just on this issue. "De facto, it can no longer be taken seriously as a political partner in this constellation," argued Fürst.

To speak of an ÖVP defeat is unrealistic.

"Talking about an ÖVP defeat is unrealistic. The project is far from over," says Andreas Schweitzer, lawyer for complainant Falb-Meixner. For the time being, it was only about the EIA, i.e. only part of the implementation of the disputed project.

 "The EIA is not necessary as the threshold value of five hectares is not exceeded. According to the project developers, the plans cover 4.9 hectares," explains the lawyer. Legally speaking, the critics now have six weeks to lodge an appeal against the declaratory decision with the BVwG.

