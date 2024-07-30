These are Austria’s biggest concrete construction sins

"Concreting over meadows and forests"

"Austria's fertile meadows and forests are being concreted over day after day for gigantic road projects, retail parks and industrial estates. At the same time, many areas that are already sealed are not being used, or not used efficiently enough, and soil continues to be wasted," criticized Greenpeace soil protection expert Melanie Ebner. The participation in the vote shows the great attention being paid to this problem.