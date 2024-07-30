For future elections
EU calls on “big tech” to fight fake news
A few weeks before the National Council elections, the EU Commission has called on social networks to comply with European rules against disinformation, foreign information manipulation and interference.
According to a report published in Brussels on control measures in the run-up to the European elections in June, the Commission will also monitor whether online platforms are complying with the requirements of the new Digital Services Act during upcoming elections.
Networks obliged to take measures
According to the Digital Services Act, major internet platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X in the EU are obliged to mitigate risks related to electoral processes while respecting fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of expression. One guideline, for example, stipulates that online platforms and search engines should prioritize official information about the electoral processes. Another stipulates that content generated using artificial intelligence (AI) must be clearly labeled.
Prior to the European elections, the EU Commission opened proceedings against the Facebook and Instagram group Meta and against X on suspicion of breaches of EU law. Among other things, they are investigating whether the companies did not comply with European rules when dealing with political advertising or in the fight against information manipulation.
The EU Commission's assessment of the control measures ahead of the European elections in June is positive. The current assessment is that there were no major or systemic incidents that disrupted the course of the European elections, according to the report. The number of incidents was in line with expectations and the preparations and coordinated responses paid off.
