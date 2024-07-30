“Tennis threatens to become a half-year sport”

New STC indoor hall possible from winter 25/26

The only bright spot in the central region: the STC is planning an air dome. President Florian Kreibich says: "Following the renovation of the roof of the tennis hall with a new photovoltaic system, we are looking into the construction of an air dome. The nature conservation authorities have no objections to this. With an air dome, we could host urgently needed winter tournaments in the state." Possible commissioning: winter 2025/26.