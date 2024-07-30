Too few indoor courts
“Tennis threatens to become a half-year sport”
40 percent fewer indoor courts despite the tennis boom: according to the Salzburg Tennis Association, the situation of indoor tennis courts is precarious. More public facilities are required. At the STC in Salzburg, a small ray of hope for more covered courts is on the horizon.
A whole 40 percent fewer indoor courts in 15 years: That is the sad result of the booming sport of tennis in Salzburg. Gerald Mandl's departure from the Anifer Tennispoint will exacerbate the situation. The owner there wants to close three courts. The "Krone" reported.
Provincial Councillor Zauner: "The situation is very regrettable"
Jörg Eberhardt, the new managing director of the Salzburg Tennis Association (STV) since June, explains: "We have 73 indoor courts in the entire province and 44 in the central region. Three will be lost in Anif for the time being, and possibly the remaining three soon."
I think everyone should be aware of how precarious the indoor situation is and I very much hope that, together with politicians, we will succeed in turning the tide so that tennis does not become a half-year sport sooner or later.
Jörg Eberhardt, Geschäftsführer Salzburger Tennisverband (STV)
Many players with subscriptions would lose their courts and find it difficult to find replacements. Coaches move to Gnigl to the new air dome. Sports councillor Martin Zauner (FPÖ) is aware of the consequences: "The situation in Anif is very regrettable." In the case of a private hall, the state has no scope for action.
Politicians should build more public halls
Ex-STV managing director Erich Mild, who himself headed the association for 25 years, says: "We have been experiencing a boom for years and are seeing record membership figures every year. Over the years, more and more private individuals have built the halls - three quarters of the facilities are private. Politicians must show a willingness to invest in infrastructure and build public halls."
The Sports Council states: "We are supporting the revitalization in Köstendorf, the renovation of the hall of the 1st Salzburg Tennis Club (STC) and are in talks with St. Johann and Hallein regarding funding for renovations." New projects are not yet ready for discussion.
New STC indoor hall possible from winter 25/26
The only bright spot in the central region: the STC is planning an air dome. President Florian Kreibich says: "Following the renovation of the roof of the tennis hall with a new photovoltaic system, we are looking into the construction of an air dome. The nature conservation authorities have no objections to this. With an air dome, we could host urgently needed winter tournaments in the state." Possible commissioning: winter 2025/26.
STV boss Eberhardt sums up: "I think everyone should be aware of how precarious the hall situation is and I very much hope that, together with politicians, we will succeed in turning the tide so that tennis does not become a half-year sport sooner or later."
