New tell-all book:
Meghan was not allowed to wear Diana’s jewelry!
Prince William is said to have personally ensured that Duchess Meghan was not allowed to wear a single piece of jewelry from his late mother Princess Diana at her wedding to his brother Prince Harry. This is revealed in an explosive new tell-all book.
In the new book "Catherine, The Princess Of Wales: The Biography", author and royal expert Robert Jobson claims that the brothers' already very strained relationship deteriorated dramatically before Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to US "Suits" actress Meghan Markle.
The reason: William is said to have personally approached his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and demanded that Harry's bride not be allowed to wear jewelry worn by the late Princess Diana at the wedding - even though his own wife Kate received Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring from him.
War behind the scenes
The author writes: "By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship was already strained. I was told that, worried about potential conflict, he demanded assurances from the Queen that Harry's bride would not wear Princess Diana's jewelry, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it. Despite heavy criticism and thin-skinnedness on both sides, the wedding in Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success. The royal family smiled in public, but a silent war raged behind the scenes."
After the wedding ceremony
While Meghan didn't actually wear any of Diana's jewelry at the ceremony, an aquamarine cocktail ring from the late princess was spotted on Meghan's finger at the evening reception.
Over the years, Meghan has been seen wearing pieces of Diana's jewelry several times, including a Cartier bracelet and butterfly earrings. However, the bulk of the inheritance went to Princess Kate, the wife of the heir to the throne and future king.
Since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan left the UK in 2020 with their child Archie to live in the US, where their daughter Lilibet was born, there have been no serious attempts at reconciliation between the brothers. On the contrary, Harry and Meghan regularly caused upset to the royal family and Prince William in particular.
