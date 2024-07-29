For more safety
Longer service life thanks to Fronius and BYD guarantees
Photovoltaic products live longer: Comprehensive warranties on Fronius inverters and BYD storage systems provide additional protection for their service life. Because the manufacturers know: The eco-promise can only be kept with a long warranty period.
In view of the growing demand for sustainable energy sources, the importance of long-lasting, high-quality photovoltaic systems is becoming increasingly important.
This is because PV systems with appropriate service set new standards in terms of reliability and quality. You benefit not only from outstanding performance, but also from an impressive service life. Comprehensive guarantees secure your investment in the long term - for a lifetime of solar energy!
15-year guarantee on Fronius inverters
Inverters are the heart of every PV system. With Krone Sonne, you get state-of-the-art technology and a long-lasting promise: a 15-year guarantee on Fronius inverters. This renowned manufacturer stands for the highest quality and reliability. For Krone Sonne customers, the company BYD is also offering a 15-year guarantee on BYD storage systems for the first time.
BYD, known worldwide for its first-class energy storage systems, guarantees the long-term functionality of its products through reliability and transparency. Because the manufacturer knows that the eco-promise can only be kept with a long warranty period. BYD storage systems can be optimally integrated into an existing PV system - for a reliable energy source that will last for years.
The high-quality choice of partner is no coincidence. After all, BYD storage systems are winners in the renowned storage system test conducted by the Electricity Storage Inspection.
All-in-sun solution
- All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing, hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
- Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply included free of charge
- Fronius premium inverters from Austria with a 15-year product guarantee
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
- Maximum flexibility for our customers: Free withdrawal from the order is possible at any time and until immediately before installation
Comprehensive guarantees - safety for a lifetime
At Krone Sonne, the quality of our products is our top priority, so that nothing stands in the way of a carefree future energy supply.
For this reason, the comprehensive guarantees are more than just a promise - they reflect a commitment to the satisfaction and longevity of your PV system.
Together with first-class partners such as Fronius and BYD, state-of-the-art technology and the highest quality are offered - products that are among the best on the market. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, which is why our comprehensive guarantees reflect our commitment to providing the best possible service.
Promoting PV innovation through your contribution
Customers and manufacturers benefit in equal measure. This is because the comprehensive guarantees ensure that the PV systems deliver clean energy reliably and over the long term, which boosts consumer confidence and encourages investment in renewable energy. This leads to wider use, which is necessary to sustainably reduce CO2 emissions.
They also provide the necessary financial security and encourage innovation by spurring manufacturers such as Fronius and BYD to develop high-quality and durable products. In this way, durable products make a significant contribution to accelerating the transition to environmentally friendly energy solutions and driving forward climate protection.
Quality, reliability and durability - the essential promises of sustainable manufacturers for a long-lasting photovoltaic experience. Take the step towards a sustainable future with Krone Sonne and benefit from first-class technology and comprehensive guarantees.
