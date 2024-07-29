Roberto Linguanotto
Inventor of tiramisu dies in Italy
Italy has lost the "father" of tiramisu. Roberto Linguanotto, the inventor of Italy's most famous dessert, died on Sunday at the age of 81 in his home town of Treviso. He had been ill for a long time beforehand, Italian media report.
"Thanks to Linguanotto, tiramisu has become a dessert of international stature," said the President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, paying tribute to Linguanotto on X (formerly Twitter).
From Italy to the whole world
The word "tiramisu" means "pull me up" in German. The name was first used in 1970 in Linguanotto's restaurant Le Beccherie in Treviso. From there, the name quickly spread around the world.
Dessert developed from a mishap
Legend has it that while making vanilla ice cream, the young chef Linguanotto dropped a spoonful of mascarpone into a bowl containing an already beaten mixture of eggs and sugar. When Linguanotto retrieved the spoon and licked it, he was so enthusiastic about the taste that he developed his own dessert from it together with the chef Alba di Pillo.
When Alba di Pillo's husband Ado Campeol died on October 30, 2021 at the age of 93, he was mourned throughout Italy as the "father of tiramisu", although the invention was probably primarily due to his wife and chef Linguanotto.
Tiramisu consists of alternating layers of sponge cake and a cream made from mascarpone, sugar and eggs. The sponges are drizzled with cold espresso flavored with Marsala or Amaretto. The dessert is layered and then chilled for several hours to set. Before serving, the top of the cream layer is generously dusted with cocoa powder.
