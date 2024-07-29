Battle for the cockpit: Will the co-pilot be made redundant?

When you board a passenger plane, the situation is currently clear: there is not just the pilot in the cockpit, but a crew. The size varies depending on the type of aircraft, but a pilot never sits there alone. He is part of a technical crew, which also includes the first officer (co-pilot) and on-board technicians. There is also the cabin crew, who look after the passengers. However, Airbus and Dassault, the most important European aircraft manufacturers, now believe the time is ripe for a reduction in the cockpit crew and are dreaming of a single-pilot aircraft. The air traffic control agency EASA is already examining the idea - much to the displeasure of the pilots. Krone+ sheds light on the pros and cons.