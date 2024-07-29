Two reasons
Doskozil (un)voluntarily becomes Babler’s election assistant
There is an ice age between Andreas Babler and Hans Peter Doskozil and there is no prospect of reconciliation. But in the election campaign, the SPÖ Burgenland will try to mobilize voters for Andreas Babler. The "Krone" knows the background to the unexpected electoral support.
They are more enemy than friend - Hans Peter Doskozil and Andreas Babler. Nevertheless, according to reports from Burgenland, the SPÖ Burgenland will mobilize voters for the party leader until election day on 29 September. The declared aim is to maximize the SPÖ's Burgenland result from the last National Council election. Doskozil's reasons for campaigning are manifold.
Reason number 1: Doskozil does not want to be the bogeyman
One motive is simple: if the SPÖ's nationwide result in the national elections is not rosy, the governor does not want to be held responsible. A plus for Babler in the Burgenland election result would make criticism of Doskozil more difficult, and those responsible would probably have to look for the reasons for an election defeat themselves.
Reason number 2: Burgenland elects its state parliament in January
A fact that is often forgotten in view of the excitement of the super election year: Doskozil is already in pre-election campaign mode. Burgenland goes to the polls in January 2025. Doskozil not only wants to confirm his absolute majority from 2020, he also wants to improve the election result in order to celebrate a triumph. This requires an upward trend in the National Council elections. This is another reason why there is great interest in a good result on September 29.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.