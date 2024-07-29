Doskozil (un)voluntarily becomes Babler’s election assistant

Reason number 2: Burgenland elects its state parliament in January

A fact that is often forgotten in view of the excitement of the super election year: Doskozil is already in pre-election campaign mode. Burgenland goes to the polls in January 2025. Doskozil not only wants to confirm his absolute majority from 2020, he also wants to improve the election result in order to celebrate a triumph. This requires an upward trend in the National Council elections. This is another reason why there is great interest in a good result on September 29.