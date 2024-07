AI devices: Where does your private data really end up?

Technology companies believe that artificial intelligence boosts sales. The Redmond-based software giant Microsoft has therefore worked with hardware partners to develop "Copilot+" certified laptops with CPUs that enable all kinds of AI gadgets. And smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Google are promoting AI tricks that their devices can master in areas such as speech recognition, text generation and image optimization. The fact that users' personal data is screened and sometimes ends up in data centers is not communicated so openly. "The customer doesn't care where AI calculations take place," said Samsung's AI chief engineer. But is that really true?