No more DHL parcels for high-rise building in Germany

The high-rise building, known as the "White Giant", has 320 apartments on 20 floors. According to Duisburg police, the number of reports at the address so far this year is low in relation to the high population density at the address. There is no security problem, said a police spokeswoman. "The figures, data and facts don't show that." However, she conceded that there is generally "a dark field" - i.e. possible crimes where victims do not report them.