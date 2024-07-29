Shocking figures
This is how much the container classes in Vienna cost
There has already been a lot of discussion about the mobile classes that the city has to set up due to the high influx and family reunifications from abroad. One aspect has not yet been highlighted: The costs. And they are quite high.
It is still the summer vacation, but autumn is known to arrive sooner than expected. The container classes must be ready for occupancy by then. Construction is currently underway at five locations.
As city councillor for education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) emphasizes, the mobile classrooms are to be "fully-fledged classes with state-of-the-art technical equipment". But this comes at a price.
14 million euros for the construction
The construction of the mobile classrooms at the five locations will cost 14 million euros, the FPÖ now calculates, which is also confirmed by the city. The monthly rent for all containers is between 70,000 and 100,000 euros, which amounts to around one million euros per school year.
3600 children
currently come to Vienna each year. That's 144 classes or 14 locations with containers. Costs: 35 to 42 million euros.
However, the need for new classrooms continues to grow, as children are constantly coming to Vienna through family reunification. With a monthly influx of around 300 school-age children, 12 new container classes with all the necessary additional rooms such as corridors, staff rooms and sanitary facilities are needed each month.
Currently, the container locations for around 1250 children cost 1 million euros in rent per year. With an annual influx of 3,600 children, an additional three million euros would be required each year.
Up to 42 million euros per year
14 new locations would be needed each year to accommodate these children, which would cost around 42 million euros. This does not even include the maintenance costs. In addition, there is still no information on when family reunification will stop.
FPÖ: "Unaffordable and unmanageable"
FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik sharply criticizes this development: "It is definitely unaffordable for Viennese taxpayers and, given the current shortage of teachers, also unaffordable.
The parents' association of MS Afritschgasse, which fought against the container classes until the very end with protest campaigns, still has many unanswered questions. "We don't know which children will be taught by whom and at what age from the fall. There is no information and no understanding of the concerns of pupils, parents, teachers and local residents," criticizes Manuel Kiesling from the parents' association.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
