This is how much the container classes in Vienna cost

However, the need for new classrooms continues to grow, as children are constantly coming to Vienna through family reunification. With a monthly influx of around 300 school-age children, 12 new container classes with all the necessary additional rooms such as corridors, staff rooms and sanitary facilities are needed each month.

Currently, the container locations for around 1250 children cost 1 million euros in rent per year. With an annual influx of 3,600 children, an additional three million euros would be required each year.