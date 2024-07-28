"New" Kapfenberger
“Everyone will have to fight for this jersey!”
Basketball club Kapfenberg has a mediocre season in the rearview mirror. Under coach Antonio Herrera (Sp), they actually wanted to build on the title-winning years of the past - but the mission failed miserably! Now a new, experienced coach in Austria is supposed to fix things.
Radomir Mijanovic recently enjoyed his vacation, but his focus will be completely different from mid-August. "Then only Kapfenberg counts," says the basketball coach, who is to lead the Bulls, who used to be spoiled by success, back onto the road to success following the sacking of former coach Antonio Herrera (Sp).
"You can feel from the very first moment that Kapfenberg is an organization with tradition, that they have won titles here. The structures are excellent, the job is a great honor," says the Slovenian, who has coached various junior national teams both in his home country and in Austria, but is also aware of the expectations behind the job at the Bulls. "They brought me in to do my job here, I will do everything I can to help and fulfill these expectations. They are traditionally very high in Kapfenberg."
Mijanovic wants to keep the Austrian players in the team. "These players are untouchable, just like those who have been playing for this club for a long time. We will not deviate from our policy of placing a strong focus on the development of home-grown players. Austrian basketball can't do without that." What can fans expect from Mijanovic? "That my players give their all on court and fight. Everyone will have to fight for this jersey, for every possession. That's the only way it can work. And that's the only way to wake up our fans. That's also an important aspect."
It is still too early for the former Traiskirchen coach to say what adjustments will be made to the squad. "We are working on bringing in players. It certainly won't be the same team as last season."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.