Mijanovic wants to keep the Austrian players in the team. "These players are untouchable, just like those who have been playing for this club for a long time. We will not deviate from our policy of placing a strong focus on the development of home-grown players. Austrian basketball can't do without that." What can fans expect from Mijanovic? "That my players give their all on court and fight. Everyone will have to fight for this jersey, for every possession. That's the only way it can work. And that's the only way to wake up our fans. That's also an important aspect."