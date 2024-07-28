Financial means
ÖVP promotes grandparental leave: “Freedom of choice”
On the occasion of World Grandparents' Day this Sunday, the ÖVP is once again campaigning for grandparental leave. This should be possible for both working and retired people and include a bonus "similar to childcare allowance in the same amount".
In detail, working grandparents should be able to take leave from their job if they look after their grandchildren instead of their working parents. Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) said that parents and grandparents could also split parental leave. The offer is voluntary and supports families "who want to return to work earlier."
Grandparental leave is not only a great tribute to the older generation, but also a milestone for families' freedom of choice.
Familienministerin Susanne Raab
"For many families, the contribution that grandma and grandpa make to child rearing and childcare is indispensable. Grandparental leave is therefore not only a great tribute to the older generation, but also a milestone for families' freedom of choice," the Minister is convinced. Grandparental leave is "future-oriented, true to life and definitely worth working together and constructively to turn a good idea into a 'best practice model' ready for implementation," said Ingrid Korosec, President of the Austrian Seniors' Association.
Greens: "Abandonment of responsibility"
Criticism of the model, which Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) already presented in January, comes from the coalition partner. "It is unacceptable that responsibility is shifted from the mother to the grandmother (...). Instead of excuses and shifting responsibility, we finally need reliable, free and comprehensive childcare throughout Austria," said Barbara Neßler, member of the Tyrolean Green Party, on Sunday.
Grandparental leave would only exacerbate old-age poverty among women. "If grandma is still working and then stays at home for a year, this naturally has a negative impact on her pension (...)."
