ÖVP promotes grandparental leave: “Freedom of choice”

"For many families, the contribution that grandma and grandpa make to child rearing and childcare is indispensable. Grandparental leave is therefore not only a great tribute to the older generation, but also a milestone for families' freedom of choice," the Minister is convinced. Grandparental leave is "future-oriented, true to life and definitely worth working together and constructively to turn a good idea into a 'best practice model' ready for implementation," said Ingrid Korosec, President of the Austrian Seniors' Association.