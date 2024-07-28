A touch of harmony in the midst of chaos

Even in the small park next to the Graz University of Art, the noise of the city cannot be turned off: Church bells, car traffic and sirens. But for Joan Catalan, who peels himself out of the branches of a pole in front of the audience, music can be conjured up from any noise: "Can you hear it?" (Can you hear it?) the Spanish artist asks the visitors again and again, pointing out all the sounds: What is chaos for others is the idea of a melody for him.