La Strada in Graz
A touch of harmony in the midst of chaos
Whether it's spectacular acrobatics at the foot of the Schloßberg, delicately chaotic sound installations in a hidden park or an anarchic nomad camp in the Augarten - this year's La Strada festival will once again provide exceptional artistic moments in the everyday life of the city.
Even in the small park next to the Graz University of Art, the noise of the city cannot be turned off: Church bells, car traffic and sirens. But for Joan Catalan, who peels himself out of the branches of a pole in front of the audience, music can be conjured up from any noise: "Can you hear it?" (Can you hear it?) the Spanish artist asks the visitors again and again, pointing out all the sounds: What is chaos for others is the idea of a melody for him.
With childlike joy, he chases the audience through the park in "Idiofona" - to a small clearing where he builds an organ with them from all the sticks he drags along - and plays it. Catala creates moments of togetherness in which the audience is transformed into a melody - wild and harmonious at the same time. To be seen again this Sunday (6 pm).
Those who sow anarchy will reap humor and poetry
Things are also wild and chaotic at Cirque Aital in the Augarten: Because not only do people stumble out of the caravans, which are set up here like a nomadic camp around a central square, but also a whole host of funny and sad situations: And so this square becomes a circus ring - for wild shepherds and tender musicians, for wacky wellness gurus and desperate farmers. And not least for a bird whisperer who turns everything this chaotic world knows upside down before disappearing through the skylight.
It is a wild mix of acrobatics, slapstick, burlesque, music and theater that the French troupe presents with "A Ciel Ouvert" - so wild that even chickens, pigeons and ducks mingle with the four magnificent artists. But what this wonderful production also teaches us is that sowing anarchy does not necessarily mean reaping chaos. Sometimes a little anarchy also guarantees humor and poetry as well as images and moments that will stay with you for a long time. Cirque Aital is still at the Augarten in Graz until August 3.
Spectacular show
The artists of the Copenhagen Collective at Karmeliterplatz are also wild. In "The Genesis", however, they take a much more orderly approach than Cirque Aital, for example: well, where up to four artists are stacked on top of each other, bodies are hurled through the air and falling from great heights is always a threat, things should be done with order.
The Danish ensemble not only impresses with spectacular acrobatics, but also with the way in which they embed them in a specially created sound and light show. In this interplay, the newly formed ensemble tells a story of compassion and the power of togetherness. To be seen this Sunday at 9 pm in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
