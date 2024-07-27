Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Soccer state cup

Deja-vu for Golling – captain as penalty hero

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 21:29

Last season, Golling managed to avoid relegation from the Salzburg League with a last-minute home win against Eugendorf. Before the new season starts, the two teams met again. Once again, Tennengau won after a dramatic match. Revenge will soon be on the cards.

comment0 Kommentare

Although the second round of the regional cup is only the second competitive match of the new lower division season, both Salzburg league teams were decimated for the clash. Golling had to do without goalkeeper Pilotto (torn tendon in his hand) and the reactivated Alihodzic (torn cruciate ligament). Eugendorf, meanwhile, had already lost Barkmann in round one and are also currently relying on substitute keeper Hetzer. As in June, the match left nothing to be desired in terms of drama. Things got hectic after the break: Sevkan was shown the yellow card, but the home side still made it 2:1 through Poindl.

Captain successfully replaced goalkeeper
Then it was deja vu all over again: Messner equalized, and goalkeeper Günes was forced to retire with a shoulder injury at 2:2 and was taken to hospital. Golling had already had to do without its two goalkeepers for a long time the previous year. "I hope it's nothing serious," said coach Sanel Moric with worry lines on his face afterwards. However, luck was with his crew: captain Dygruber went into goal, saved a penalty and Golling won 5:3. "A great performance from everyone," beamed the victorious coach. Curious: The possible revenge will not be long in coming: The Tennengau team will have to face Eugendorf in round three on August 17.

Thalgau outplayed Hallein, Siezenheim won by double digits
Thalgau's 2-0 win over Hallein on Saturday also came as a surprise. After the shock departures of Simun and Stjepan Jagic at the end of the transfer window, coach Jonjic was resourceful and invented Mario Kreuzer as a central defender. "I let him play that in Neumarkt too. He doesn't like it, but he does it insanely well," he grinned. Siezenheim, meanwhile, dispatched Salzburg league returnees Hallwang 11:3. Seekirchen won 4:1 at SAK, while ASV defeated Berndorf 1:0.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Walter Hofbauer
Walter Hofbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf