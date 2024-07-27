Deja-vu for Golling – captain as penalty hero

Captain successfully replaced goalkeeper

Then it was deja vu all over again: Messner equalized, and goalkeeper Günes was forced to retire with a shoulder injury at 2:2 and was taken to hospital. Golling had already had to do without its two goalkeepers for a long time the previous year. "I hope it's nothing serious," said coach Sanel Moric with worry lines on his face afterwards. However, luck was with his crew: captain Dygruber went into goal, saved a penalty and Golling won 5:3. "A great performance from everyone," beamed the victorious coach. Curious: The possible revenge will not be long in coming: The Tennengau team will have to face Eugendorf in round three on August 17.