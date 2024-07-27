Soccer state cup
Deja-vu for Golling – captain as penalty hero
Last season, Golling managed to avoid relegation from the Salzburg League with a last-minute home win against Eugendorf. Before the new season starts, the two teams met again. Once again, Tennengau won after a dramatic match. Revenge will soon be on the cards.
Although the second round of the regional cup is only the second competitive match of the new lower division season, both Salzburg league teams were decimated for the clash. Golling had to do without goalkeeper Pilotto (torn tendon in his hand) and the reactivated Alihodzic (torn cruciate ligament). Eugendorf, meanwhile, had already lost Barkmann in round one and are also currently relying on substitute keeper Hetzer. As in June, the match left nothing to be desired in terms of drama. Things got hectic after the break: Sevkan was shown the yellow card, but the home side still made it 2:1 through Poindl.
Captain successfully replaced goalkeeper
Then it was deja vu all over again: Messner equalized, and goalkeeper Günes was forced to retire with a shoulder injury at 2:2 and was taken to hospital. Golling had already had to do without its two goalkeepers for a long time the previous year. "I hope it's nothing serious," said coach Sanel Moric with worry lines on his face afterwards. However, luck was with his crew: captain Dygruber went into goal, saved a penalty and Golling won 5:3. "A great performance from everyone," beamed the victorious coach. Curious: The possible revenge will not be long in coming: The Tennengau team will have to face Eugendorf in round three on August 17.
Thalgau outplayed Hallein, Siezenheim won by double digits
Thalgau's 2-0 win over Hallein on Saturday also came as a surprise. After the shock departures of Simun and Stjepan Jagic at the end of the transfer window, coach Jonjic was resourceful and invented Mario Kreuzer as a central defender. "I let him play that in Neumarkt too. He doesn't like it, but he does it insanely well," he grinned. Siezenheim, meanwhile, dispatched Salzburg league returnees Hallwang 11:3. Seekirchen won 4:1 at SAK, while ASV defeated Berndorf 1:0.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.