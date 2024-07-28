Citizens in a rage:Concrete desert instead of natural meadow?

The time bomb for the strictly protected animals has been ticking for two years. "When we found out that a company was planning to seal 73 hectares of this natural oasis and build warehouses, we fought with all our might against this monster project," said local resident Romana Böhm desperately to "Tierecke". "We have been trying in vain for more than two years to wake the environmental authorities from their deep sleep," she says, speaking on behalf of numerous other conservationists.