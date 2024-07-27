Ducati V4: How the super sports bike has been improved

Braking like the pros

Another important world premiere is the "Race eCBS" system developed by Bosch in collaboration with Ducati. In the stages intended for use on the race track, the rider can activate various strategies for the rear brake that are based on the riding techniques of professional riders. This allows the braking point to be moved further back. The system activates the rear brake at the start of a corner even after the front brake has been released, just like the pros do. The Panigale also features the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), newly developed by the racing department, with over 70 sensors for electronic control of the motorcycle.