Ducati V4: How the super sports bike has been improved
Ducati has revised its world champion bike: The Panigale V4 is now more powerful and lighter, and it should also be less strenuous to ride - "for riders of all levels, from amateur to professional".
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is currently dominating the WSBK with the BMW M 1000 RR, but Ducati has won the Superbike World Championship in the past two years and is currently neck-and-neck in the factory classification.
The Italians have now put their hands to work and optimized the over-the-counter superbike. With two kilograms less (V4 S: 187 kg without fuel), 0.5 hp more and four percent less drag, the new Panigale V4 presents itself. It achieves a power-to-weight ratio of 1.15 hp per kilogram. Ducati has based the design a little on the 916 from the 1990s, with the rear end now longer and wider. The ergonomics have also been fine-tuned once again with a modified tank/seat combination. The footrests have been moved one centimeter further back - also for aerodynamic reasons.
The engine has been given a revised cylinder head with new cam profiles and a higher stroke value. It delivers 216 hp at 13,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 121 Nm at 11,250 rpm. With the racing exhaust, the Panigale delivers a further twelve hp. The alternator and oil pump have been taken over from the R, while the gearbox drum comes from the Superleggera V4. The quickshifter has also been optimized.
The 6.9-inch display is completely new, wider and also offers a "Track" display mode with data acquisition on the race track and color scheme from the Moto GP.
To optimize rigidity, the now lighter front frame has been modified and a new two-sided swingarm (Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm) has been developed. The new swingarm reduces lateral stiffness (-37% compared to the previous single-sided swingarm) and weight thanks to the two large cut-outs, which should improve traction on corner exit and the rider's feeling when accelerating.
In combination with the forged rim, the rear suspension weighs 2.7 kilograms less than its predecessor. On the Panigale V4 S, the forged aluminum rims with five tangential spokes weigh even less. The adjustment range of the suspension has been extended.
The new Ducati Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle to be equipped with Brembo Hypure front brake callipers. They are lighter, more powerful and dissipate heat more effectively.
Braking like the pros
Another important world premiere is the "Race eCBS" system developed by Bosch in collaboration with Ducati. In the stages intended for use on the race track, the rider can activate various strategies for the rear brake that are based on the riding techniques of professional riders. This allows the braking point to be moved further back. The system activates the rear brake at the start of a corner even after the front brake has been released, just like the pros do. The Panigale also features the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), newly developed by the racing department, with over 70 sensors for electronic control of the motorcycle.
The new Ducati Panigale V4 is delivered as a single-seater. A pillion kit is available as an accessory. Prices have not yet been announced. Last year's model is on the price list from 31,995 euros.
