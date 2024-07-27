Sebastian Ofner against Robin Haase LIVE today

Duel with Medvedev beckons

Of course, the two-time Kitzbühel winner (2011, 2012), who is ranked 1196 in the world, should not be underestimated. "Players like that are always dangerous, especially someone like Haase - he was top 50 for a long time. Something can always happen in a match. Nevertheless, I think I'm still a touch above that." The focus is also on winning, as he might be up against the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the second round. "That's a very good goal, against a top star," said the 28-year-old about a duel with the world number five.