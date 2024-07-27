Olympics in Paris
Sebastian Ofner against Robin Haase LIVE today
Olympics in Paris: Sebastian Ofner takes on Dutchman Robin Haase in the third match after 12 noon on Court 9 at Roland Garros. We will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Eliminated on Monday in the first round of Kitzbühel against compatriot Lukas Neumayer, Ofner came to Paris in the middle of the week. His heel injury, which recently became acute again, is "not completely gone yet, but definitely on the road to recovery. Of course, I hope that it will take another step forward in the next few days."
Haase was drawn as his replacement after the Scotsman Andy Murray, among others, withdrew. The 37-year-old actually only plays doubles, his only two singles matches on the tour this year were on grass at his home tournament in Hertogenbosch in qualifying. In his only duel with Ofner to date, Haase lost in two sets in last year's qualifier in Estoril, also on clay. "I trust in my strengths and try to play my game," Ofner said on Friday. "Depending on how it goes, I can still adapt it."
Duel with Medvedev beckons
Of course, the two-time Kitzbühel winner (2011, 2012), who is ranked 1196 in the world, should not be underestimated. "Players like that are always dangerous, especially someone like Haase - he was top 50 for a long time. Something can always happen in a match. Nevertheless, I think I'm still a touch above that." The focus is also on winning, as he might be up against the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the second round. "That's a very good goal, against a top star," said the 28-year-old about a duel with the world number five.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.