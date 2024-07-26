Olympic Games
Tension continues to grow before the opening ceremony
A few hours before the opening ceremony, there is anxiety in the air in Paris. Even compared to the previous days, the tension is still growing. The controls around the area on the Seine, where the athletes will be walking in the evening, are even more rigorous and the police presence is immense.
Even in the morning, you can tell that this is not a day like any other in Paris. The metro is packed with soldiers, all of whom are heavily armed. Almost everyone carries a pistol, a submachine gun, the handles of hand grenades stick out of belts and some of them carry other tools. The stations along the route for the opening ceremony are skipped.
Journalist accreditation is no longer enough
The road entrances have been cordoned off for days anyway, with endless convoys of police cars as well as ambulances and fire engines parked in the surrounding lanes. All units are ready to intervene in the event of an incident that no one wants to think about but everyone does. The controls at the few access points to the shore or the Ile de la Cite, where Notre Dame is located, are even stricter. For example, accreditation as a journalist is no longer enough, you also have to show your passport.
Afterwards, however, you can take a look at the heart of the preparations for the grand opening ceremony in the evening. The stores and restaurants on the city island are all closed, there are more police officers than other people there on this Friday, you have to take long detours again and again due to the barriers and have to identify yourself again. You really can't do more for security.
