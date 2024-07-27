Severe storms hit Thörl with full force!

Perhaps it was one of the senior citizen's lifelong dreams to fly in a helicopter - but not under these circumstances. "Grandma and my sister had to flee from the ground floor to the second floor on the night of July 17 and were only just able to save themselves," says Fiona F. from Upper Styria, describing the dramatic moments, "because the water was just pouring in downstairs". Because the storm was so severe, none of the emergency services were able to reach the trapped people and the 80-year-old and the young woman had to be rescued by air.