Does Guardiola still want more?

Until now, the consensus has been that Pep will retire in the summer of 2025 - at least at Man City. That's when his contract expires, and the British media had already speculated that Guardiola would leave this summer. But now? The super coach may have smelled a rat. And a desire for more. "If you love what you do, why should I stop," he said at an event in New York: "So, let's go!" Whatever that means. For example, that it doesn't have to be over after 2025 and that Pep will continue to maneuver the Manchester Blues to new heights? Quite possibly.