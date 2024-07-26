"Why stop?"
Does Guardiola still want more?
"If you love what you do, why should I stop?" It's an interesting statement that Pep Guardiola made on the fringes of a Manchester City PR day in New York. Has he not (yet) had enough?
Until now, the consensus has been that Pep will retire in the summer of 2025 - at least at Man City. That's when his contract expires, and the British media had already speculated that Guardiola would leave this summer. But now? The super coach may have smelled a rat. And a desire for more. "If you love what you do, why should I stop," he said at an event in New York: "So, let's go!" Whatever that means. For example, that it doesn't have to be over after 2025 and that Pep will continue to maneuver the Manchester Blues to new heights? Quite possibly.
Drumming, dancing, baseball
In any case, the statement was made on the sidelines of a Manchester City sponsor event in New York. The Haalands, the Grealishs and, of course, the Guardiolas all came dancing to be close to the fans on Fifth Avenue and make themselves tangible. And creative. Grealish drummed, Haaland danced, Guardiola played basketball. The gentlemen superstars in a completely different way.
Incidentally, New York is the city where Guardiola lived for a year after his time as head coach of FC Barcelona. Before he moved to Bayern in 2013. And later to ManCity. Where he will possibly continue to work after 2025.
