Trial in Feldkirch

Passenger attacked taxi driver

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 07:55

First he attacked a taxi driver who was driving him home, then he demolished his car: a 49-year-old defendant now has to pay dearly for his outburst.

comment0 Kommentare

The defendant, who has lived in Switzerland until now, has proven on several occasions that he is not a good guy to be around, especially when he has been drinking too much. He has six entries in the Swiss criminal record so far. With the conviction on Thursday at Feldkirch District Court, the unemployed man now also "shines" with two previous convictions in Austria.

Charges of assault and damage to property
And for good reason: at the end of August, the drunkard had once again had a good drink in a pub in Bürs. On the way home to Bludenz by cab, the accused got into an argument with the driver - at first only verbally, then he attacked him with his fists. When the driver throws the unwelcome guest out of the car, the aggressive man demolishes his car. Damage: around 7000 euros. The taxi driver then presses charges for assault and damage to property. The case goes to trial.

The man pleads guilty to the charges, although due to his alcohol level at the time, he can no longer name the exact reason for the altercation. Judge Silke Sandholzer found the 49-year-old guilty as charged and sentenced him to a fine of 960 euros and 4000 euros in damages. The culprit's closing words: "The main thing is not to go to prison."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
