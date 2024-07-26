"A bit crazy"
Bayern departure? Serge Gnabry speaks plainly
Is Serge Gnabry leaving FC Bayern? The winger speaks plainly and describes the transfer speculation surrounding him as "a bit crazy".
"To be honest, I think it's a bit crazy how wild the speculation is, not just about my name, but also the names of my teammates," the 29-year-old told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper: "Especially as we all have valid contracts and are still playing soccer at the highest level."
"I want to stay healthy and attack again"
Gnabry still has a two-year contract with the record champions and "has not said that I want to leave", said the 45-time international. After ongoing injury problems, he wants to "get back into shape and perform as I'm used to. I want to stay healthy and attack again. I believe in myself and know what I can give the team." Gnabry only made 20 appearances in the previous season after breaking his forearm and suffering numerous muscle injuries.
No fear of competition
He is not afraid of the increased competition with new signing Michael Olise. "I've been playing professional soccer for over ten years, I know what it's like," said Gnabry: "New players are brought in every year, that's the way it is. All of us know what to do in such a case: it's about not worrying too much about it and concentrating on yourself." When he was healthy, he also played in his six years at Bayern.
"Excellent impression" of Kompany
Gnabry emphasized that he has "an excellent impression" of new coach Vincent Kompany so far: "We had a relaxed, cool conversation right at the start. I like his speeches in the dressing room, I like the training."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
