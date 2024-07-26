Bayern departure? Serge Gnabry speaks plainly

No fear of competition

He is not afraid of the increased competition with new signing Michael Olise. "I've been playing professional soccer for over ten years, I know what it's like," said Gnabry: "New players are brought in every year, that's the way it is. All of us know what to do in such a case: it's about not worrying too much about it and concentrating on yourself." When he was healthy, he also played in his six years at Bayern.