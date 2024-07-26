Florist lives her dream and opens a store

Entrepreneur gets a lot from nature

The Upper Carinthian often seeks relaxation in nature, in the mountains. And of course, the excursion is usually linked to her job. "I often go hiking, look for plants and flowers and then put something together from these materials," explains Selina and she is always amazed at "what nature has to offer." Puffitsch, who initially created her works of art in her father's workshop in Rennweg, now focuses on growing them herself. "I'm currently growing cut flowers, i.e. dahlias, myself. I want to expand here too at some point," she says, talking about her plans for the future.