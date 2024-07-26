Vorteilswelt
Hobby as a profession

Florist lives her dream and opens a store

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 12:01

She has turned her hobby into a profession. A young master florist is now opening her own store. 

The dream of having her own store has come true for Selina Puffitsch (25). Today, Friday, the master florist is opening her own store in her home town. And so a vacancy in Gmünd has been filled. The 25-year-old's store is called Poppy. "Translated, it means moonflower and it's my favorite flower. Its bloom simply fascinates me," beams the young entrepreneur, who started out with dried flowers and, above all, decorations. Now the passionate florist also specializes in weddings, décor, hotel decorations and much more. 

Entrepreneur gets a lot from nature
The Upper Carinthian often seeks relaxation in nature, in the mountains. And of course, the excursion is usually linked to her job. "I often go hiking, look for plants and flowers and then put something together from these materials," explains Selina and she is always amazed at "what nature has to offer." Puffitsch, who initially created her works of art in her father's workshop in Rennweg, now focuses on growing them herself. "I'm currently growing cut flowers, i.e. dahlias, myself. I want to expand here too at some point," she says, talking about her plans for the future. 

Folgen Sie uns auf