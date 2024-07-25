Save now!
Your key to low energy costs
Energy future made easy - look forward to your electricity bill with the Krone-Sun complete packages! Rely on proven technology and European standards and take the step towards a green and independent future.
Imagine your electricity bill melting away while the sun shines! With photovoltaic systems on your roof, this dream becomes a reality - sustainable, cost-saving and independent of expensive energy suppliers.
Especially with regard to our children and grandchildren, this is a sustainable choice. But what many people don't know is that self-generated solar power is the most cost-effective method of electricity generation and therefore ideal for significantly reducing energy costs. At the same time, it reduces dependence on expensive electricity suppliers. A PV system lasts for over 25 years - so long-term savings are guaranteed!
14,000 euros in savings - a lifetime of solar energy
The K. family from Lower Austria also benefit from their new Krone complete solar package - their savings are impressive! Every house is unique, but the K. family impressively demonstrates how high the savings can be.
Their home with a 30 degree pitched tiled roof and south-west orientation consumes 5000 kWh of electricity per year. Before the PV system was installed, the family paid 30 cents per kWh including grid fees and charges, i.e. around 125 euros per month.
Thanks to the decision to install a PV system with 5 kWh of storage and an energy monitoring app, they now use 65% of their own electricity and save almost 100 euros per month in the long term. In addition to their complete PV package, the family invested 1000 euros in meter modernization by the Krone-Sonne installation partner. This expenditure pays off: over 25 years, they save up to 14,000 euros.
