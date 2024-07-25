Your key to low energy costs

Thanks to the decision to install a PV system with 5 kWh of storage and an energy monitoring app, they now use 65% of their own electricity and save almost 100 euros per month in the long term. In addition to their complete PV package, the family invested 1000 euros in meter modernization by the Krone-Sonne installation partner. This expenditure pays off: over 25 years, they save up to 14,000 euros.