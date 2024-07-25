“Vorarlberg faces massive supply bottleneck”

Although the health insurance companies reimburse 80 percent of the costs that would have been incurred as a panel rate, patients often have to dig deep into their pockets as elective doctors can set their own rates. "The consequences are serious," complains Auer. "Waiting times at panel doctors are increasing and hospital outpatient clinics are also overloaded." Those who can't afford to go to the doctor stay at home, which leads to more chronic illnesses and more serious problems in the long term.