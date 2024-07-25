Auer warns:
“Vorarlberg faces massive supply bottleneck”
AK Vice President Manuela Auer and ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss present ten-point plan for better medical care. The high number of elective doctors is a particular thorn in the side of the trade unionist.
Unoccupied medical practices, excessive waiting times for specialists, overloaded hospital outpatient clinics and communities without GPs - Vorarlberg is facing a massive shortage of care, warn Manuela Auer and Andreas Huss. "The standstill in the healthcare system is a serious threat," emphasizes the AK Vice President. In their view, the main reason is a serious shortage of panel doctors.
"The number of elective doctors has continued to increase despite the blatant imbalance that has existed for years," criticizes Auer. Although the number of SHI-accredited doctors has increased in line with the rising population, it has not increased to the same extent as the number of elective doctor posts. Due to the lack of SHI-accredited doctors, patients often have no choice and sometimes have to pay for elective doctors.
It is to be feared that the health of many people in Vorarlberg is suffering due to the lack of care.
Manuela Auer, AK-Vizepräsidentin
Although the health insurance companies reimburse 80 percent of the costs that would have been incurred as a panel rate, patients often have to dig deep into their pockets as elective doctors can set their own rates. "The consequences are serious," complains Auer. "Waiting times at panel doctors are increasing and hospital outpatient clinics are also overloaded." Those who can't afford to go to the doctor stay at home, which leads to more chronic illnesses and more serious problems in the long term.
Auer also criticizes the glaring lack of physiotherapy services. With 400,000 inhabitants, 210,000 of whom are employed, there is an acute lack of care."
The ten-point plan
- Attract more panel doctors: Anyone who commits to working in the publicly funded healthcare sector should be given priority for a place at medical school. In addition, every doctor will be offered a health insurance contract.
- Improving working conditions for panel doctors: Digital systems should minimize the administrative burden. Flexible working time models and part-time options are planned.
- Expansion of primary care: 15 additional primary care centers (PVZ) are to be established in the Ländle region by 2030.
- Financial incentives and support: Doctors who set up in underserved areas are to receive grants and loans. Financial resources for further education and training are planned for all statutory health insurance physicians.
- Improving the infrastructure: doctors with statutory health insurance can use favorable loans to purchase modern equipment. Telemedicine will be expanded to ensure patients in rural areas have access to medicine.
- Reform of billing modalities: Flat-rate fee models with the health insurance funds should help to reduce the administrative burden.
- Strengthening patient rights: Patient safety and the quality of care are to be improved.
- Promotion of prevention and health promotion : Prevention programs and initiatives to promote health in companies will be expanded.
- Improved financing of the healthcare system : The system is to be optimized through the redistribution of funds.
- Reform of training and further education: The focus should be on practical skills and work in primary care should be expanded. Training programs in underserved areas are to receive special support.
According to Huss, psychosocial care is poorly developed. Funded psychotherapy is provided by the IfS, but only 1.1 percent of eligible patients are treated there. "We need psychosocial care centers for adults, children and adolescents," says the ÖGK chairman.
In the view of Auer and Huss, decision-makers at federal and state level, as well as those of the ÖGK and the Medical Association, are now required to take measures to prevent a shortage of care.
