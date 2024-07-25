Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Auer warns:

“Vorarlberg faces massive supply bottleneck”

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 18:30

AK Vice President Manuela Auer and ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss present ten-point plan for better medical care. The high number of elective doctors is a particular thorn in the side of the trade unionist. 

comment0 Kommentare

Unoccupied medical practices, excessive waiting times for specialists, overloaded hospital outpatient clinics and communities without GPs - Vorarlberg is facing a massive shortage of care, warn Manuela Auer and Andreas Huss. "The standstill in the healthcare system is a serious threat," emphasizes the AK Vice President. In their view, the main reason is a serious shortage of panel doctors.

"The number of elective doctors has continued to increase despite the blatant imbalance that has existed for years," criticizes Auer. Although the number of SHI-accredited doctors has increased in line with the rising population, it has not increased to the same extent as the number of elective doctor posts. Due to the lack of SHI-accredited doctors, patients often have no choice and sometimes have to pay for elective doctors.

Zitat Icon

It is to be feared that the health of many people in Vorarlberg is suffering due to the lack of care.

Manuela Auer, AK-Vizepräsidentin

Although the health insurance companies reimburse 80 percent of the costs that would have been incurred as a panel rate, patients often have to dig deep into their pockets as elective doctors can set their own rates. "The consequences are serious," complains Auer. "Waiting times at panel doctors are increasing and hospital outpatient clinics are also overloaded." Those who can't afford to go to the doctor stay at home, which leads to more chronic illnesses and more serious problems in the long term.

Auer also criticizes the glaring lack of physiotherapy services. With 400,000 inhabitants, 210,000 of whom are employed, there is an acute lack of care."

The ten-point plan

  • Attract more panel doctors: Anyone who commits to working in the publicly funded healthcare sector should be given priority for a place at medical school. In addition, every doctor will be offered a health insurance contract.
  • Improving working conditions for panel doctors: Digital systems should minimize the administrative burden. Flexible working time models and part-time options are planned.
  • Expansion of primary care: 15 additional primary care centers (PVZ) are to be established in the Ländle region by 2030.
  • Financial incentives and support: Doctors who set up in underserved areas are to receive grants and loans. Financial resources for further education and training are planned for all statutory health insurance physicians.
  • Improving the infrastructure: doctors with statutory health insurance can use favorable loans to purchase modern equipment. Telemedicine will be expanded to ensure patients in rural areas have access to medicine.
  • Reform of billing modalities: Flat-rate fee models with the health insurance funds should help to reduce the administrative burden.
  • Strengthening patient rights: Patient safety and the quality of care are to be improved.
  • Promotion of prevention and health promotion : Prevention programs and initiatives to promote health in companies will be expanded.
  • Improved financing of the healthcare system : The system is to be optimized through the redistribution of funds.
  • Reform of training and further education: The focus should be on practical skills and work in primary care should be expanded. Training programs in underserved areas are to receive special support.

According to Huss, psychosocial care is poorly developed. Funded psychotherapy is provided by the IfS, but only 1.1 percent of eligible patients are treated there. "We need psychosocial care centers for adults, children and adolescents," says the ÖGK chairman.

In the view of Auer and Huss, decision-makers at federal and state level, as well as those of the ÖGK and the Medical Association, are now required to take measures to prevent a shortage of care.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf