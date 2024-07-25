Better prevention

Lindner therefore wants to focus more on prevention, for example by further expanding services such as family coaching. There should also be regular meetings to improve networking between the systems involved - from the social sector to the justice system. He also wants to tighten up care concepts in the intensive care sector. "I don't believe in populist bogus solutions such as lowering the age of punishment," he emphasized. Instead, we need to get to the bottom of the problems and respond with "even better care concepts".