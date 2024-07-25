Avian flu virus jumps from cow to cat

Genotype B3.13 developed

Based on these and other findings, mainly through genetic studies, the researchers outline this sequence of events: Genotype B3.13 evolved in an unknown host animal. It was first detected in a goose in Wyoming, a peregrine falcon in California and a skunk in New Mexico at the beginning of 2024. Another unknown host animal, possibly a wild bird, then transmitted the virus to the cows, through which it then found further hosts - pigeons and other birds in addition to cats and a raccoon.