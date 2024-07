Dirty finches come after lunch

We asked the Federal Railways. What is behind these measures? ÖBB confirmed: "The toilet facilities at the stations are closed every day from 2.15 p.m., as there have been several incidents of vandalism and deliberate soiling, especially in the afternoon. We were therefore forced to close the sanitary facilities earlier." Why such unsavory incidents repeatedly occurred after lunch of all times is still the focus of investigations. Is it commuters after work or perhaps late risers?