What really happened?
Biden wants to declare his withdrawal in a speech to the nation
US President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday evening (local time) about his withdrawal from the presidential race. The 81-year-old Democrat made the announcement on the X platform.
The speech from the Oval Office is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time (2 a.m. CEST). Biden wrote that he would explain what he now intends to do and how he intends to complete his work as President. The 81-year-old will return to the US capital Washington today for this purpose.
He had previously been staying at his private home in the US state of Delaware following a coronavirus infection. Biden wrote on Sunday afternoon that it had been his intention to seek re-election. However, he believes that it would be in the best interests of his party and the country if he withdrew and concentrated solely on his office. The 81-year-old published the statement on his social media channels and announced that he would provide more detailed information about his decision later this week.
Disastrous performances put Biden in trouble
Biden came under extreme criticism after a disastrous performance in a televised duel against ex-President Trump at the end of June. During the exchange of blows, the most powerful man in the world regularly floundered, lost his train of thought, stared into space with his mouth open and was often unable to finish his sentences properly. There had already been reservations about Biden's re-election ambitions within the Democratic Party and among the population due to his age.
But after the duel, the debate about Biden's suitability as the Democrats' presidential candidate flared up to a whole new level - and in public. More and more of Biden's party colleagues came out of the woodwork and called for his withdrawal from the presidential race. The 81-year-old had his back to the wall - and finally bowed to the enormous pressure at the weekend. He proposed his Vice President Kamala Harris as a replacement candidate for the election on November 5.
Cancellations due to corona
Biden isolated himself for around a week in his private home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware because he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He plans to return to Washington today at noon (local time). However, he has not announced any public appointments for today.
Following his coronavirus infection, Biden had to cancel campaign appointments. He has not attended any public appointments since the positive test result. According to his doctor, the 81-year-old had been experiencing mild symptoms. On Monday, his personal physician announced that the Democrat was now on the road to recovery.
