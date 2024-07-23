The myth of Menapace
When a cyclist enchanted the entire republic
The Tour of Austria kicked off exactly 75 years ago today. The first two editions were shaped by Richard Menapace, a man from Salzburg by choice. The pedal rider became a legend and gave the competition no chance. His name is still inextricably linked with the stage race today.
"The Tour of Austria can be 100 and 200 years old - the name Menapace will inevitably remain associated with it" - wrote "Krone" legend Karl Pointner in an obituary for cycling icon Richard Menapace, who died in 2000. Born in South Tyrol, he started the very first stage of the tour with 48 other cyclists 75 years ago today. The organizing team around Franz Hamedl had a budget of 80,000 schillings available at the time. In addition to food and accommodation, there was a daily allowance of ten shillings for the riders.
Richard Menapace
Born: December 20, 1914 in Tramin in South Tyrol
Died: April 21, 2000 in Salzburg
Teams: FGC Bozen, SC Bozen, GS Dopolavoro Mater, AC Bozen, Wanderer, SC Alto Atesina, TSV Austria Salzburg.
Greatest successes: Overall winner of the Tour of Austria (1949 and 1950), eight stage victories in the Tour of Austria, "Glocknerkönig" (1949 and 1950), overall and stage winner Milan-Munich (1937), two participations in the Giro d'Italia (16th overall in 1938), Austria's Sportsman of the Year 1949.
Collector of records
Menapace, who had completed the Giro d'Italia twice before the Second World War and finished 16th there once, gave the competition no chance over 1262 kilometers and seven stages. The "fox face" - as the 1.58 meter short and 55 kilogram pedal knight was called - first climbed the Grossglockner the fastest, crowning himself the "Glockner King". "Crossing this mountain on a bike was unimaginable back then," says cycling veteran Kurt Pitterka, a later companion.
Hundreds of thousands of spectators carried the new local sporting idol to the finish line at Vienna's Rathausplatz on the last stage. He finished 38:46 minutes ahead of the second-placed Styrian Franz Deutsch in the overall standings. This is just one of many records in the tour that can be attributed to the Salzburg resident by choice, who lived in Aigen for a long time. He also became the first Austrian Sportsman of the Year. After his second overall victory in 1950, Menapace retired at the age of 35. He wanted to make way for young talent, he said at the time.
He remained faithful to the sport into old age. Pitterka, who received a bike from Menapace's store as a child, remembers club evenings and rides together. The city dweller, who has been racing himself for over 60 years, carries the memories of his friend in his heart. Every year, he visits the icon's grave at the communal cemetery on All Saints' Day and at Christmas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
