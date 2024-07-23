Team Vorarlberg eager to defend its title

Return as defending champion

Eleven months later, the time has come again and the Kofler-Équipe is on its way to Portugal, where the starting signal for the 85th Volta a Portugal will be given tomorrow in Agueda with a prologue time trial over 5.6 kilometers. Defending champion Stüssi, who has remained loyal to the Ländle racing team, will also be taking part. "It will be a big challenge again, especially as defending champion," says the 31-year-old, who recently proved his good form with his victory at the Erlauftaler Radsporttage. "Nevertheless, and precisely for this reason, we are motivated and will give our best, just like last year."