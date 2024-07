Share price manipulated: Tech billionaire arrested

According to South Korea's official news agency Yonhap, a district court in Seoul issued the arrest warrant for the 58-year-old businessman. Kim is suspected of working with his company management to artificially inflate the share price of Korean music label SM Entertainment in February last year as part of a bidding war in order to prevent its takeover by a competitor. One month later, in March 2023, Kim's company Kakao finally became a major shareholder in SM Entertainment itself.