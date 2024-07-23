Horse embryos and co.: This is how expensive the Olympics are!

The Olympics are expensive! 81 athletes from Austria have their sights set on precious metal in Paris. Each of the 19 sports in which red-white-red is represented not only has physical requirements, but also needs certain equipment. The highest amounts are in equestrian sport. Horses in dressage or show jumping often exceed the million mark - but Olympic horses are usually unsaleable for their owners or the price is not even quantifiable. Young horses with prospects, however, reach sums of up to €500,000 before they are trained - and even embryos with good genes are traded in the six-figure range! Christian Schumach's Olympic horse "Te Quiero" is a direct descendant of record-breaking horse "Totilas". The now deceased stallion changed hands for around 10 million euros in 2010.