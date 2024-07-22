ÖVP wants to get one over on the Greens with these plans

It is no secret that Greens Minister Leonore Gewessler has fallen out with her coalition partner. However, this became apparent once again at an ÖVP press conference on Monday. There, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, together with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, presented his ideas for infrastructure expansion in Austria: The noticeable successes in this area - for which Gewessler is responsible - are too few: "The time when ideology determined infrastructure expansion must be over," Nehammer told the Greens, who had their own press appearance at Vienna's Westbahnhof at the same time."