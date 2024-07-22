The dark side of HC Linz’s championship title

Austria's best handball team resumes training on Monday: 47 days after the first HLA title in 28 years, champions coach Milan Vunjak asks his champions to return to the court today. Shoe tests will take place at 5 p.m. in the Kleinmünchen sports hall, followed an hour later by the first training session in preparation for the new season. Seven players have left the club or ended their careers.

Departure due to father's death?

A solution is being sought for Mislav Grgic. "It was a shock for us," says Head of Sport Max Hermann. After the death of his father, the top star wants to return home to his family in Croatia and is considering ending his career despite his contract or continuing to play in Croatia. The backcourt player, who was the best scorer in the HLA last season with 142 goals in the basic round alone and played a major role in the coup