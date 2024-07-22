Not only advantages
The dark side of HC Linz’s championship title
It's been 47 days since the Linz handball team sensationally won its first championship title in 28 years. On Monday evening, the champions resume training and begin preparations for the new season. However, the Stahlstädter are also feeling the downsides of the championship title.
Austria's best handball team resumes training on Monday: 47 days after the first HLA title in 28 years, champions coach Milan Vunjak asks his champions to return to the court today. Shoe tests will take place at 5 p.m. in the Kleinmünchen sports hall, followed an hour later by the first training session in preparation for the new season. Seven players have left the club or ended their careers.
Departure due to father's death?
A solution is being sought for Mislav Grgic. "It was a shock for us," says Head of Sport Max Hermann. After the death of his father, the top star wants to return home to his family in Croatia and is considering ending his career despite his contract or continuing to play in Croatia. The backcourt player, who was the best scorer in the HLA last season with 142 goals in the basic round alone and played a major role in the coup
Excessive demands on the champions
While several future team players have been drafted up, there have been two (young) additions so far: Latvia's national team right-back Roberts Rancans and Krems loanee Sinan Alkic in the circle. A right winger and a center back are still to come. "It wasn't so easy to find players this late in the season," said Head of Sport Max Hermann, whose club's search was made more difficult by the championship title. "That's why some potential additions made excessive demands during negotiations," says president Bernhard Ditachmair, confirming that some players believe there is more money to be had with the champions. Who starts the preparation like this:
- Additions so far: Roberts Rancans (PAOK Saloniki), Sinan Alkic (Krems/loan).
- Departures: Christian Kislinger (end of career), Niclas Paulnsteiner, Arnand Hamzic, Elias Derdak, Dejan Golubovic, Ajdin Alkic, Leon Ghent.
- Test games (all at home): August 1: UHC Salzburg, August 2: Leoben, August 7: Fivers Margareten, August 10: Krems, August 16-17: Berger Tournament.
