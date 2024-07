“A damper!” Test match defeat for Dortmund

"That was a heavy defeat. I didn't like the basics at all," grumbled Sahin. "We deal with it very openly and honestly and very critically. I can't say: forget it, just because the lads had heavy legs. No, we have to talk about it. I've been around long enough to be able to assess games like this when you have heavy legs. But the basics have nothing to do with having heavy legs, they have to be right."