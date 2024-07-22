LIVE from 12.30 pm: Schwärzler against Seyboth Wild

But the Styrian will be gritting his teeth at the "Generali Open" (perhaps even with painkillers) - as the draw seems to be quite "useful" for him: "It could at least have been worse" Tomorrow in round one in the Austrian duel against Lukas Neumayer, followed by a duel against a wildcard holder (de Alboran/USA) or qualifier (Collarini/ITA). "But looking ahead or looking too far ahead - that's one thing. And certainly not mine. I always prefer to think from game to game." Like in 2017 - when Ofner stormed into the semi-finals in Kitzbühel.