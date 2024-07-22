Kitzbühel in the ticker
LIVE from 12.30 pm: Schwärzler against Seyboth Wild
Kick-off for Joel Schwärzler at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel. The 18-year-old from Vorarlberg will face the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (ATP rank 72). We will be reporting live from around 12.30 pm (2nd match after 11 am) - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Today it will take a little more than a "shot" to win - not like yesterday's one-shot final on center court, which the youngster won ...
... and yet the anticipation is huge for the 18-year-old from Vorarlberg. "First time in an ATP main event - a quantum leap for me!" Joel Schwärzler, the world's junior number 1 just a few weeks ago, wants to demonstrate his skills to the many tennis fans - and follow in Dominic Thiem's footsteps as soon as possible. "I know that a lot of hopes are pinned on me. The pressure is not always pleasant, but I think I can handle it." With his coach's advice, it's certainly doable: Because Jürgen Melzer was in the middle of the world class for years.
There is still a long way to go - Schwärzler should be able to take the first step today against Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 72). "I saw him last year in Kitzbühel against Dennis Novak. A strong player." But the Challenger winner from Skopje can be expected to cause a sensation - with the extensive and vociferous support of the crowd for the first time!
Ofner: Never really pain-free
Speaking of steps: Austria's top man Sebastian Ofner can do better again. "Even if not one hundred percent pain-free - which I never was even after the operation!" In Hamburg last week, "Ofi" had to give up, now he often hangs on the power or laser in the sports park at the foot of the Hahnenkamm, or tries to get the heel problems on both legs (!) under control with magnetic resonance.
But the Styrian will be gritting his teeth at the "Generali Open" (perhaps even with painkillers) - as the draw seems to be quite "useful" for him: "It could at least have been worse" Tomorrow in round one in the Austrian duel against Lukas Neumayer, followed by a duel against a wildcard holder (de Alboran/USA) or qualifier (Collarini/ITA). "But looking ahead or looking too far ahead - that's one thing. And certainly not mine. I always prefer to think from game to game." Like in 2017 - when Ofner stormed into the semi-finals in Kitzbühel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
