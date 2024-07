Perez about to quit RB? Now Verstappen is speaking out

Discussion about Perez's future

In the battle for the constructors' championship, runner-up Perez could become a decisive factor. The Mexican has not finished in the top six for seven races, but in Hungary he improved by nine positions to seventh after a qualifying crash thanks to a good strategy. His future with the Austro racing team will be decided after next weekend in Belgium, the last race before the season break. "On Monday after Spa, I will fly to England and discuss the procedure with (team boss Christian) Horner," said Marko.