Van Gerwen loses final – now forced break follows

"I will go under the knife in 14 hours"

Van Gerwen doesn't have much time to mourn. The final was over at around 10:30 pm and after a short night's rest van Gerwen has to return to the Netherlands soon. "I'm going under the knife in 14 hours'', he alluded to his jaw operation. Why so soon? "Because the doctor will have time then. That's part of my job. I've been looking forward to it for a long time and I'm also looking forward to the second half of the season. I think I've shown some nice things here and done myself a good turn. I can be proud of myself."