Shortly before take-off: trouble with Spain flight again

The connections of the low-cost airline Ryanair from Klagenfurt to two Spanish vacation regions are apparently not under a good star. After, as reported, holidaymakers on Mallorca were stuck on the island at the weekend due to a faulty plane and only arrived back home after 40 agonizing hours, Carinthian travellers on vacation in Alicante experienced the same fate on Sunday. Their flight was also canceled due to technical problems.