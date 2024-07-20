Sellner takes part: Identitarians march through Vienna

Greens criticize participation of the FPÖ

Criticism of the march of identities comes from the Greens. They accuse the FPÖ of actively participating in the march. "As in the previous year, numerous FPÖ functionaries made an appearance at the demonstration. The far-right FPÖ and the far-right Identitarians are a threat to democracy and life in freedom as we know it. This makes it all the more important not only to raise our voices against this policy of misanthropy, but also to take a firm stand against right-wing extremism," says Eva Blimlinger, the Greens' spokesperson for commemoration policy.