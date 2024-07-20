"Explosive atmosphere"
Sellner takes part: Identitarians march through Vienna
The far-right Identitarian Movement Austria has once again called for a rally in Vienna's city center on Saturday. This is still ongoing. The former head of the movement, Martin Sellner, is also taking part. Meanwhile, the left have called for a counter demonstration. The police have so far been able to keep the two camps apart.
The Identitarians set off pyrotechnics at Michaelerplatz.
According to insiders, far-right and neo-Nazi groups from Germany and Switzerland are also marching.
Left-wing sit-in blockade in response
The left-wingers made a statement against the right-wing extremists' march with a sit-in blockade at Kohlmarkt.
"The atmosphere is explosive. So far, we have been able to prevent clashes between the two camps," said the police.
Greens criticize participation of the FPÖ
Criticism of the march of identities comes from the Greens. They accuse the FPÖ of actively participating in the march. "As in the previous year, numerous FPÖ functionaries made an appearance at the demonstration. The far-right FPÖ and the far-right Identitarians are a threat to democracy and life in freedom as we know it. This makes it all the more important not only to raise our voices against this policy of misanthropy, but also to take a firm stand against right-wing extremism," says Eva Blimlinger, the Greens' spokesperson for commemoration policy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
