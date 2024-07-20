Twice as often in summer: the “three Bs” are to blame

What are the reasons?

But what are the reasons for the frequent power cuts? Does the extreme heat that has kept Vienna on tenterhooks in recent weeks have anything to do with it? According to a spokesperson for Wiener Netze, this is not the case. What is true, however, is that power outages occur more frequently in summer, with twice as many incidents in June, July and August than in the rest of the year. "However, this is due to the 'three Bs': diggers, trees and lightning. There is more construction work in summer, so excavators sometimes damage underground cables. In addition, there are more frequent thunderstorms that damage the overhead lines," the spokesperson continues. In turn, heavy rain could lead to transformer stations being flooded and lightning could damage pylons.