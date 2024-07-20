FPÖ demands publication of the Kreutner report

"In the next two to three days", the complete report of the "Kreutner Commission", comprising several hundred pages on political interference in the judiciary, was supposed to be published. Actually, because the supposedly explosive document has still not been published five days later. The reason for the establishment of the commission was - as the "Krone" reported several times - serious accusations by the now deceased top justice official Christian Pilnacek, according to which parties and politicians would intervene in the Ministry of Justice if unpleasant court proceedings were imminent.