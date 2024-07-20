"Stinks to high heaven"
FPÖ demands publication of the Kreutner report
A summary of the Kreutner report was presented on Monday. Contrary to initial announcements, however, the publication of the document is still a long time coming. The Freedom Party is already expecting redactions and is criticizing the report.
"In the next two to three days", the complete report of the "Kreutner Commission", comprising several hundred pages on political interference in the judiciary, was supposed to be published. Actually, because the supposedly explosive document has still not been published five days later. The reason for the establishment of the commission was - as the "Krone" reported several times - serious accusations by the now deceased top justice official Christian Pilnacek, according to which parties and politicians would intervene in the Ministry of Justice if unpleasant court proceedings were imminent.
If the Greens really stand for transparency and against pack-playing, then Minister Zadic must deliver the final report today - otherwise I get the impression that 'green decency' once again only appears on election posters!
Christian Hafenecker (FPÖ)
"This stinks to high heaven," says FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker. "The ÖVP, as the main party affected by the Kreutner report, will probably pull out all the stops within the coalition to achieve the most flattering final version possible, which is brimming with redactions," the blue general suspects.
In any case, the report is probably still "hanging" in the Ministry of Justice. "The Commission's report is currently being examined under high pressure in the Ministry of Justice to ensure that it complies with all applicable legal requirements. As soon as this necessary legal review has been completed, a version suitable for publication will be available and published", according to an official request.
NEOS demand more speed
The NEOS are also calling for more speed. "It seems that procrastination is basically the only thing that this government can still get right together - be it the Kreutner report, the Austrian member of the EU Commission or a new security strategy," says deputy leader of the NEOS parliamentary group Nikolaus Scherak. The Minister of Justice must now respond immediately to the Commission's recommendations with reforms. In particular, according to the Pinks, the independent federal public prosecutor's office long promised by the government is needed.
The ministry's delays are also explosive because, according to "Krone" revelations, research by Pilnacek has also led to charges being brought against Zadic's cabinet chief. Nothing has happened since the charges were made public - at least officially.
