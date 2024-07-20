Styrian SPÖ leader
Anton Lang: “We need to move more to the center”
Styrian SPÖ leader Anton Lang believes the SPÖ is currently too far to the left: "At a national level, it is absolutely essential that we move a little more to the center." He did not openly criticize the line of party chairman Andreas Babler and his topics, but "there is room for interpretation".
In a summer interview with APA, Anton Lang does not rule out the possibility of both the KPÖ and the Beer Party moving into the National Council after the elections in September: "To be successful, you have to make sure that you establish yourself in the center. That must be our task."
Although the SPÖ's issues were chosen correctly, the Social Democrats need to convince voters more that it is necessary for the SPÖ to enter government. "In my view, the SPÖ is not an opposition party. We are a governing party, we want to shape things."
Warning against black-blue
Lang is certain that the ÖVP and FPÖ would form a government if this were possible after the election. The SPÖ must prevent this: "The ÖVP has always said 'never, ever with the FPÖ', but experience in some federal states such as Lower Austria or Salzburg has proven the opposite.
When asked whether Lang thought the SPÖ was currently too far to the left, he said somewhat hesitantly: "I think the SPÖ has always done well when it has an offer for many voters. We have to open ourselves up to groups where we have a chance of getting their vote." The SPÖ had to position itself broadly, he said, and this had happened to some extent, and the party also had to "get this across properly".
But "from today's perspective, it will take a huge effort for us to do well. It won't be easy," said the Styrian party leader. "Perhaps people have relied on the new chairman alone being enough for us to make huge gains," said Lang.
"Issues are right and important"
His wish for the National Council elections is to come first, because only then can a black-blue or blue-black government be prevented. When asked whether he was convinced that the substantive orientation of Baler was sufficient for this, Lang took a few seconds to answer and then said: "I think the issues we are setting are right and important. But there is room for interpretation."
It was clear to Lang that the SPÖ could not enter government with Herbert Kickl as FPÖ Federal Chancellor: "Governing with people who act in this way and exclude others is not an option." However, he does not want to categorically rule out the FPÖ as a coalition partner: "I only rule them out with the policies they are currently pursuing." There is no room for agitation and exclusion. And an FPÖ without those people who pursue this, "I don't know whether the FPÖ will still exist".
Disappointment over EU result
Looking back on the European elections in June, Lang said that the result in Styria of 20.7 percent, clearly behind the FPÖ (27.8 percent) and ÖVP (25.3 percent), was "not satisfactory". He sees a lack of mobilization of the electorate as the cause. "We also didn't succeed in engaging people in conversation with our issues. The spark didn't ignite."
State parliament election: Number 1 is the goal
However, a three-way fight in the National Council and Styrian state parliament elections has not yet been called off. Lang's goal for the Styrian elections in November is first place. He is not worried that he will go down as a willing government partner alongside the ÖVP: "The polls show that: we are not seen as a bystander."
He also does not want to hand out any election sweeteners during the election campaign in the fall as state councillor for finance. 2025 will be another difficult year financially: "This requires a government that follows a consistent path with competent policies - just like in recent years," said Lang, looking ahead to the issues.
The topic of childcare is also on his agenda: "Places must become cheaper." In Carinthia and Burgenland, kindergarten is free of charge: "We have to get there." The wave of inflation and the coronavirus pandemic have left too little financial leeway for this in recent years. Lang hopes for better times when there is money for this. However, he does not want to make this a condition of the coalition. He also expects an "unspectacular election campaign" from him: "There will be no insulting statements from me."
Coalition with ÖVP to be continued
Lang no longer needs to work on sharpening his profile for the state election: "People know what makes Anton Lang tick." And thanks to the "good cooperation" with the ÖVP and state governor Christopher Drexler, he sees no reason to distance himself from them. The aim is to continue the coalition. If this did not succeed, however, he did not want to leave behind a shambles.
He had determined a personal line for himself, but would not state it publicly. In any case, he is not an "armchair stickler". In November, just a few days before the state elections, Lang will be 65 years old. If he manages to win over enough voters, he wants to work for Styria for the full five years of the coming legislative period - provided his health allows it, he said, referring to the long-serving state councillor for agriculture Hans Seitinger (ÖVP), who passed away last weekend.
