Anton Lang: “We need to move more to the center”

The topic of childcare is also on his agenda: "Places must become cheaper." In Carinthia and Burgenland, kindergarten is free of charge: "We have to get there." The wave of inflation and the coronavirus pandemic have left too little financial leeway for this in recent years. Lang hopes for better times when there is money for this. However, he does not want to make this a condition of the coalition. He also expects an "unspectacular election campaign" from him: "There will be no insulting statements from me."