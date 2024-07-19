Vorteilswelt
Investigation in Graz

Slide at 104 degrees: heat alarm on playgrounds

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 16:00

Especially during the summer vacations, playgrounds in the city of Graz are stormed - but many of them are real heat hotspots under the blazing sun. A recent study shows that certain playground equipment can heat up to over 100 degrees. More shade could help.

comment0 Kommentare

Sliding, swinging, climbing, playing in the sand and simply letting off steam: The more than 70 public playgrounds in the city of Graz offer a welcome change from the stuffiness of your own four walls, especially during the summer vacations. However, many of the leisure facilities are not necessarily optimally designed and equipped for the extreme heat we are currently experiencing. 

As a recent study by the Graz-based sun protection manufacturer Woundwo shows, some playgrounds in the provincial capital are mutating into veritable heat poles. The surface temperature of playground equipment and surfaces was measured - with some alarming results. 

Woundwo expert Mathias Varga took a close look at playgrounds in Graz - or rather, under the thermometer. (Bild: WOUNDWO/CS)
Woundwo expert Mathias Varga took a close look at playgrounds in Graz - or rather, under the thermometer.
(Bild: WOUNDWO/CS)

Sliding becomes "playing with fire"
The top performer was a metal slide at the popular playground in Theodor-Körner-Straße: at an outside temperature of 32 degrees, it heated up to a whopping 104 degrees! "These extreme conditions pose a significant risk to the health and safety of our children, as the temperatures are high enough to cause irreparable burns - second and even third degree", says Woundwo expert Mathias Varga. The playground in Oeverseepark in the Gries district is also extremely hot: both concrete floors and rubber tires, on which children can swing, heated up to over 80 degrees. 

This rubber tire heated up to over 80 degrees on a hot day. (Bild: WOUNDWO/CS)
This rubber tire heated up to over 80 degrees on a hot day.
(Bild: WOUNDWO/CS)

Gleisdorf playground covered with solar panels
The most pleasant temperatures were recorded at the naturally shaded mini-playground in Floßlendstraße. Shading is also the keyword used in the admittedly not entirely altruistic study by sun protection provider Woundwo. In addition to natural tree shade, it is already common practice in many countries to provide artificial shade for playgrounds. For example in New Zealand, where Woundwo has already equipped playgrounds, "also with the integration of innovative solar panels", explains Varga. A playground in Gleisdorf in eastern Styria was also recently covered with solar panels. 

Zitat Icon

We are working on a shading solution for the hotspots mentioned above. However, I would also like to appeal to parents to take personal responsibility, especially in the current heatwave.

Judith Schwentner (Grüne), Vizebgm. Graz

Awnings fell victim to vandalism
Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens) says that when new playgrounds are built, the positioning and orientation of the play equipment and the materials are carefully considered. And: "With regard to targeted shading at the hotspots mentioned, we are currently working intensively on a solution." Apparently, there have already been problems with vandalism: "Unfortunately, awnings that have already been installed haven't lasted very long."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
