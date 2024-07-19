Slide at 104 degrees: heat alarm on playgrounds

Sliding becomes "playing with fire"

The top performer was a metal slide at the popular playground in Theodor-Körner-Straße: at an outside temperature of 32 degrees, it heated up to a whopping 104 degrees! "These extreme conditions pose a significant risk to the health and safety of our children, as the temperatures are high enough to cause irreparable burns - second and even third degree", says Woundwo expert Mathias Varga. The playground in Oeverseepark in the Gries district is also extremely hot: both concrete floors and rubber tires, on which children can swing, heated up to over 80 degrees.