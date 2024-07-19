Vouchers can be exchanged again

Of course, some voucher holders did not want to accept this and contacted the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor. The consumer advocates intervened and contacted the association and the market town of Rankweil several times. With success: in the fall, the paper vouchers still in circulation from the Kaufmannschaft can be exchanged again for current voucher cards from the Rankweil municipal marketing department. However, voucher holders must register in advance by sending an email to krv.in.liquidation@gmail.com. But be careful: if the pre-registration is not made by October 31 at the latest, the vouchers will lose their value for good.