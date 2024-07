How J.D. Vance could decide the war in Ukraine

The unrest in Europe in the face of Donald Trump's impending second term in the White House is palpable everywhere - and then Trump also presents J.D. Vance as his vice president. The unrest has now mutated into undisguised panic. In Kiev and Brussels, there is concern that a Trump/Vance administration will turn off the money tap and force Ukraine to cede large territories to Russia. The fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has recently praised Vance to the skies only adds fuel to the fire.