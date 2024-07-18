Von der Leyen makes first demand of EU member states

The German politician's goal is an equal distribution of male and female Commissioners. Von der Leyen is therefore likely to ask the government in Vienna in the coming weeks to put forward two candidates, whom she will then interview. The EU Commissioner for Austria, Johannes Hahn, who has been in office since 2010, is not seeking a further term of office. Until now, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has been seen as a promising candidate, having already met von der Leyen in Vienna in June.